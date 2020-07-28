Buhari commends Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended members of the Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee for the work they are doing in repositioning the governing party.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Tuesday said Buhari made the commendation during a virtual interaction with the governors of the APC-controlled States with the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in attendance.

President Buhari expressed delight over the work that the Caretaker Committee has been doing.

He said: “I am pleased with the Chairman and the work of the committee. He is highly mobile in the efforts to coordinate and strengthen the party. I am happy with his personal efforts.”

The president also appreciated the efforts of the APC governors following the successful conduct of the party primaries in Edo and Ondo States

“I am happy that they knew their responsibilities as Governors and had identified the right priorities,’’ he added.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Governor of Kebbi and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, thanked President Buhari for taking the right steps to resolve the crisis in the party.

The APC governors also commended the President for his handling of security issues and the economy.

They particularly noted the success recorded in pulling the country out of the 2016 economic recession as well as the ongoing management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud of your leadership and achievements,” the governors told Buhari.

It would be recalled that the National Executive Committee of the APC had in June nominated Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and others as the Chairman and members of the Caretaker Committee as well as of the extraordinary National Convention Committee respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that their nomination followed the suspension of the National Chairman and the National Working Committee of the party.

NAN