Buhari, Atiku, Others Called to Presidential Debate On December 14

President Muhammadu Buhari and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other presidential candidates have been called to a debate by the Nigerian Election Debate Group on December 14, 2018.

The group’s chairman, Mr. John Momoh, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Momoh who is also the chairman of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria added that the debates will hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and will be broadcast live by all BON members.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (APC), Mr. Peter Obi (PDP) and vice presidential candidates of other political parties are scheduled to take their turn on January 19, 2019.

Presidential debates are organized to allow candidates make their manifestoes known to the electorate. It is a moment to tell voters what the candidates hope to do when elected.