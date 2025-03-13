Buhari Approved My Exit From APC – El-rufai

Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed that his decision to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was approved by ex-president Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that El-Rufai had on Monday, March 10, announced on his social media pages that he had resigned from the APC over irreconcilable differences.

El-Rufai

The former governor also maintained that he was able to consult with some of his political mentors before joining the SDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In an interview with BBC Hausa service, El-rufai stated that he received the consent of President Buhari before dumping the ruling party.

“I left the APC with his full knowledge. I visited him on a Friday and informed him of my decision to leave the party, because I involve and consult with him on all my matters.” He said.

Speaking on how he went to Buhari to peruse his list of commissioners – to find out if any of them had for once insulted him – during his time as governor, El-Rufai said the former president, without much ado gave his consent.

“After going through the list, he nodded his approval and offered prayers. I consult with him in all I do,” he added.

“I have those I consult with in everything I do. I inform them of anything I intend to do, and when they demand that I keep off, I do. My first godfather is Muhammadu Buhari. For the rest, I will not mention them because if I do, they’ll be pressured,” he added.