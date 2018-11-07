Buhari Appoints New DG Of ICRC, 6 Others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday forwarded the name of Chidi Uzowa for confirmation as Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to the Senate.

A letter from the President read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, during the plenary reads, “In accordance with section 21 (a) of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Act 2010, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate nomination of Engineer Chidi Uzowa as Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate. Please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

President Muhamamdu Buhari, in another letter to the lawmakers, also directed the Senate to confirm six other people as chairman and members of the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics.

The letter read: “In compliance with section 8(2A and J) of the statistics act 2010, I write to forward here names of the chairman and members of the board of the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics for confirmation by the senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Attached herewith are the curriculum vitae.

Dr Kabir Nakura – chairman

Alhaji Akinola Bashir – member

Prof Moses Momoh – member

Walijo Danladi – member

Adamu Modu – member

Nwafo Paul Chukwudi – member

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished senate, please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”