British Tennis Player Katie Boulter Receives Death Threats from Angry Bettors After Defeat

British tennis player Katie Boulter continues to receive death threats from angry fans who had placed bets on her to win the French Open last month against Carole Monnet on 29 May.

After losing the first-set tie-break, Boulter rallied to win 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-1 — her first victory in the main draw at Roland Garros.

The British number two gave her explicit response ten days later after the threats persisted and even escalated, involving her parents. Some of the irate fans wished death upon them, while others hoped she would be diagnosed with cancer.

Responding to the criticism and threats, Katie said these experiences were disturbing during the early stages of her career but have unfortunately become something she has grown used to:

“At the very start of my career, it’s probably something I took very personally… getting comments about the way you look.”

“It becomes more apparent every single time you go on your phone.

“I think it increases in number and also in the level of things people say. I don’t think there’s anything off the table now.”

Reflecting on the messages she receives, she said it is often difficult to differentiate between genuine threats and empty words.

“I think it just kind of shows how vulnerable we are. You really don’t know if this person is on-site. You really don’t know if they’re nearby or if they know where you live or anything like that.”

Upon re-reading the message hoping she gets cancer, she shook her head.

“I just wonder who the person is that sent that.”

“I don’t think it’s something I would ever say to my worst enemy. It’s just an awful, awful thing to say to anyone. It’s horrible.”

After being dumped out of the Queen’s Club women’s singles event at the round-of-16 stage on Thursday, she lost the number one British ranking she had held for two years to Emma Raducanu.

Out of fear due to the ongoing threats, she swiftly issued an apology for her defeat:

“I definitely want to first apologise to the crowd,” she said on-court.

“I mean, Katie is such a lovely person, I love her with all my heart, so to play her and beat her in front of a home crowd — I feel so sorry, but I hope you’re not going to hate me too much and will come support me tomorrow.”