British Govt backs ban of 50 Nigerians

The British High Commission to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright has backed the
travel ban placed on 50 high-profile Nigerians by the President Muhammdu
Buhari-led administration.
It could be recalled that some former governors and ex-ministers have
been barred from travelling out of the country under Executive Order 6
(EO6) issued by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The restriction followed the judicial affirmation of the
constitutionality and legality of the Executive Order 6 (EO6).
The watch-list and restriction were put in place pending the conclusion
of corruption cases against those affected.
Arkwright noted that Buhari’s EO6 was important for the fight against
corruption and rooting it out where it’s happening.
“I’ve heard that this is an anti-corruption measure. It’s not for me to
say who should or should not be on the list.
“But what I would say is that it’s very important in continuing this
fight against corruption and rooting out corruption where it is
happening,” Arkwright said.
