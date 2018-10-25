Britain promises Nnamdi Kanu travel document

British authorities have briefed the Nigerian government about the temporary travel document they are planning to issue Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who holds a Nigeria-UK dual citizenship.

A senior Federal Government official with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed this development to the newsmen in Abuja.

He explained that the British authorities had further reassured that they had the best intention towards Nigeria and its citizens.

The IPOB leader who was sighted in Israel last week had pledged to return to Nigeria soon, after his unceremonious disappearance from the country for about 13 months.

Many Nigerians have been asking how he gained entry into Jerusalem and whether it was officially aided by the Israeli authorities. When The News Chronicle contacted the Israeli Embassy in Abuja, they promised to call back but never did until the time of filing this report.

Kanu, who made his first public statement on a live broadcast on Radio Biafra on Sunday, was quoted as saying: “I have returned full-time and I am coming home and I will bring hell with me.’’

However, the Presidency had on October 23 dismissed Kanu’s outburst and assured all Nigerians that there was no reason to worry about the hollow outburst by the IPOB leader.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who gave the assurance in a statement in Abuja, restated that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari was strong enough to defend its territory against any threat.

He said: “Instead, we see the re-enactment of his bizarre, episodic threat as a mere distraction which will not be allowed to detract from the existing cordial relationships between Nigeria and other countries.’’

According to him, the Buhari-led administration is in constant touch with other friendly nations and has the best assurances that they would continue to reciprocate the respect Nigeria has for the sovereignty of their nations.