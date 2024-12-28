Bristling at Criticisms

It is becoming increasingly dangerous to become a critic in Nigeria; at least the government is making it so. Whether employing social or traditional media, monitors appear out even as government officials tighten the screw, driving up rhetoric against those who would rail against Nigeria’s multifaceted and multitudinous problems.

Some days ago, it was the Police PRO, warning those who curse public officers on social media. The warning which lacked the subtlety and finesse that a friend of Nigerians should possess was flayed by many Nigerians who bristled at its minatory tone.

Dele Farotimi, the Promethean lawyer,must be trying to recover from his ordeal at the hands of the Nigeria state to get himself in top shape for the new year and the battles to come. His book, Nigeria and the criminal justice system, has distracted Nigerian authorities- the police in this instance- to lurch into disaster at the instance of one man whose ire has been stoked by criticism.

On Monday, December 23, 2024, at a hurriedly convened media chat, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu barely said anything without referring to critics. In a chat otherwise charged with considerable insights into Nigeria’s future, it was a distraction.

Have critics become such cancerous tumors that must be removed from the body of Nigerians? More than ever, it appears so. At least, on government projectors beaming across the country. The police certainly thinks so too, with curses for public officers on social media poised to attract criminal charges soon.

Are Nigerians too critical? Given the trauma of being Nigerian in these difficult days, can Nigerians afford the strictures of silence.

It is not really about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and it is surprising that his government is allowing itself to be driven to the point of distraction by critics. Recently, Kassim Shettima, the vice president, got into an ugly and extremely unnecessary spat with Kemi Badenoch, the Nigerian-born leader of UK’s Conservative Party. It was still the government reacting to criticism, this time coming from the diaspora.

Nigeria’s difficulties well predate the current administration. The rot in Nigeria had been many years in the making. Though it appears to be complicating rather than resolving the problems, it would be extremely unfair to put everything down to the current administration.

But should Nigerians be silent in the face of everything that is happening to them? Should those who have beaten the baby also enjoy the quiet that comes from preventing it from crying?

There would be criticism. There has always been criticism. Nothing is about to change. It is left for those criticized to take what they can work with and discard the rest. It is not an easy thing to do, but it is a question of courage and character, traits increasingly becoming rare in today’s world.

Everything is not political. Rather than bristle at every criticism and fight imaginary enemies, the government should see what it can build with the rocks thrown its way. If those in government cannot stand the heat, they should get out of the kitchen and fast.

Nigerians are annoyingly patient. If they are crying foul and wolf all over the place now, it is frankly overdue and probably belated. A discreet, diligent government will sit up and

Shape up rather than bristle at criticisms that are rather charitable given the dire circumstances of many Nigerians.

Critics and their criticism have become a serious concern to some public officeholders. A concern has never been more important, though.

