Bring a Stretcher, Not Excuses!" Because patients don’t need protocols—they need help.

I watched a disturbing video recently — a Good Samaritan had rushed an accident victim to the emergency unit of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja. What happened next has sparked an online uproar and triggered national reflection.

Rather than being met with swift and compassionate care, the helper was faced with what appeared to be hesitation, blame-shifting, and concerning conversations from supposed medical personnel. Thankfully, he recorded the exchange. The video, now circulating widely, has ignited raw emotions and bitter truths about our healthcare system.

Nigerians, from all walks of life, reacted strongly.

One user lamented, “No empathy, no sense of urgency. This isn’t just a job — it’s a calling!”

Another echoed the sentiment: “Imagine if it was their relative — would they have delayed care? Nigeria must fix this systemic coldness in our hospitals.”

Others were more critical but balanced, noting: “While the woman should have acted faster, everyone around should have joined hands to help — not just film.”

These voices, though emotional, reflect a shared cry for humanity and a demand for systems that prioritize life.

While one cannot pass judgment based solely on a short video clip, the recurring pattern is too loud to ignore. The healthcare system is groaning — under pressure, underfunded, and often under-monitored. Patients are frequently asked to provide their own consumables. Emergency responders sometimes face unclear procedures and frustrating bureaucracy.

So we must ask: are the workers overwhelmed, poorly equipped, or simply unmotivated?

The truth is likely a mixture of all three. And this is where the government must act.

Nigeria’s most functional “watchdog” today appears to be the social media community. In a space where the traditional mechanisms of checks and balances have been weakened or politicized, social media has become the voice of the voiceless.

Every smartphone camera is now a form of citizen journalism — exposing inaction, prompting change, and sometimes, even saving lives. It’s like everyone has suddenly become a freelance CCTV operator — unpaid, unfiltered, and often more effective than official channels.

We are witnessing a modern evolution of the separation of powers: when the judiciary and legislature are silent or slow, and the executive is overwhelmed, the people — empowered by digital tools — step in.

To his credit, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, has ordered a full investigation. The FMC’s management has also issued a statement assuring the public that they are reviewing the incident and will make their findings public.

This is commendable. But beyond investigations, we need proactive reforms:

Ensure emergency units are staffed with trained personnel who understand that empathy is non-negotiable.

Equip hospitals with trolleys, gloves, and life-saving tools — not just on paper, but in real-time.

Establish clear protocols for Good Samaritans bringing victims to hospitals.

Restore passion in the profession through retraining, reorientation, and restructuring.

In a country where many die from treatable injuries due to delays and denials, we must reawaken the conscience of our caregivers and the commitment of our leaders.

Let the viral video not just trend — let it transform.

Let it remind us all that in emergencies, every second counts, and every act of empathy matters.

Let it push every nurse, doctor, hospital manager, and policymaker to ask themselves: What if it was my brother in that car?

Because the day we lose our sense of urgency in saving lives is the day we lose our humanity.

Abu can be reached via danjumaabu3750@gmail.com