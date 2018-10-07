Brightree Launches BrightreeCARE App for Home Health and Hospice Aides

App enables aides to document care visits from aides’ mobile devices

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE / AETOSWire)– Brightree®, the leading provider of cloud-based software to help post-acute care companies improve business performance and patient outcomes, announced today the release of its new BrightreeCARE app.

BrightreeCARE, free on the Apple App Store and Google Play store, enables home health and hospice aides to easily document their visits on their smart device, without having to carry additional equipment.

“The BrightreeCARE app has made our staff more mobile, flexible and efficient – plus significantly improved our patients’ satisfaction rates,” said Tarrah Lowry-Schreiner, CEO of Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care in Colorado. “Our aides are able to easily maneuver in a patient’s location without being tied down to an iPad or other larger device. Their phone can easily be placed in their pocket to give the patient the care indicated on their Care Plan.”

“Our staff is also thankful for the instant updates when visits are changed or added to their schedule, just by glancing at their BrightreeCARE app,” Lowry-Schreiner said.

“This powerful app is comprehensive, easy-to-use and tailored to the individual aides’ needs,” said Bob Dean, vice president and general manager of Brightree’s Home Health, Hospice & Private Duty business. “Supporting a bring your own device strategy, the application helps agencies incorporate aides into the EMR making them more productive and compliant to the patient’s care plan.”

Availability

All Brightree customers can download and use the BrightreeCARE app today. Aides can also experience the app with a hands-on demo at the National Association of Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) in Grapevine, Texas, October 7–10, 2018.

