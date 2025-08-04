BREAKING: Two Police Officers Killed, Lawmaker Missing in Imo Ambush

Two police officers assigned to an unnamed Imo State lawmaker were killed on Sunday, August 3, 2025, in an ambush near Okigwe Roundabout.

The attack, allegedly carried out by suspected IPOB/ESN militants, occurred after the lawmaker’s vehicle broke down.

A truck driver confirmed to The News Chronicle on Monday via WhatsApp.

The officers were shot dead while seeking help, and their rifles were stolen. The lawmaker’s whereabouts remain unknown, raising fears of abduction.

The incident follows a report that over 240 people were killed and 270 kidnapped in the South-East between December 2024 and January 2025.

