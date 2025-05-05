BREAKING: Suspected Herdsmen Kill Driver, Abduct Passengers in Benue Vehicle Hijack

Panic gripped commuters on the Otukpo-Adoka road Sunday night as gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, launched a deadly ambush on a commercial vehicle, killing the driver and abducting all passengers on board.

The chilling incident occurred around 11 p.m. as the vehicle made its way from Abuja to Otukpo.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants opened fire without warning, striking the driver and sending the vehicle careening off the road into the surrounding bush.

The attackers, reportedly operating with military precision, whisked away all the passengers before abandoning the bloodstained vehicle at the scene.

The deceased driver, a native of Adoka, has been identified and his remains recovered and returned to his hometown for burial.

In the wake of the brazen attack, military forces have deployed to the area and launched a full-scale manhunt for the perpetrators.