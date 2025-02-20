BREAKING: Senator Natasha Fumes In Plenary Over Seating Arrangement

Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Thursday February 20 grounded the plenary over her seat that was changed without her consent.

It was gathered that the plenary which was being chaired by the Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio, was midway into proceedings when the Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Ali Monguno raised a point of order.

Monguno drew the attention of the Senate President to “Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s improper seating position of the lawmaker.”

Meanwhile, Monguno, had hardly concluded a point of order before Natasha engaged in a shouting disorder before she was surrounded by the Sergeant-At Arms in a bid to excuse her from the plenary.

Amid the chaos, the Senate President’s attempt to ensure orderliness was bluffed as the female lawmaker insisted to know, “reasons why her seat was changed without her consent.”

The melee was controlled after the public address systems were shut and normalcy was restored afterwards.