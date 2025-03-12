BREAKING: Pro-El-Rufai Protesters Demand Removal of SDP National Secretary Over EFCC Case

A group of protesters supporting former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, stormed the national headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Abuja on Wednesday.

They called for the removal of the party’s national secretary, Olu Agunloye, over allegations of corruption.

The protesters, holding placards, accused Agunloye of mismanaging the party and urged him to either clear his name regarding his fraud case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or step down.

Agunloye, who previously served as Minister of Power and Steel under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, is currently facing trial over allegations of fraudulent contract awards and official corruption.

One of the charges by the EFCC accuses Agunloye and a co-defendant, Leno Adesanya who is currently at large of forging a document dated May 22, 2003.

The document, titled “Construction of 3,960MW Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station on Build, Operate, Transfer Basis,” allegedly led the Nigerian government to sign a contract with Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited (SPTCL). The EFCC claims this forgery violates Sections 363 and 364 of the Penal Code.