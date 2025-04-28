BREAKING: Osinachi’s Husband Sentenced to Death by Hanging

A High Court in Abuja has found Peter Nwachukwu, husband of late gospel singer Osinachi, guilty of culpable homicide in connection to her death on April 8, 2022.

Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme delivered the ruling at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Wuse Zone 2, following a trial brought by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Nwachukwu was arraigned on a 23-count charge, including culpable homicide punishable by death, spousal battery, child cruelty, and criminal intimidation.

The court is expected to deliver its final sentence shortly.

Details shortly…