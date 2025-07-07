Close Menu
    BREAKING: Osimhen Agrees Galatasaray Move, Snubs Napoli Stay

    Osimhen Agrees Galatasaray Move, Snubs Napoli Stay
    Osimhen

    Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly agreed to a permanent switch to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

    Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, a close associate of the Super Eagles star, broke the news on X, revealing that Osimhen has said “yes” to the move and is keen to continue with the Istanbul-based club.

    According to Laba:

    • Napoli have been pleading with Osimhen to stay.

    • The striker has firmly expressed his desire to leave.

    • Galatasaray and Napoli are now negotiating the activation of his release clause.

    Details shortly…

