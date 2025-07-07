BREAKING: Osimhen Agrees Galatasaray Move, Snubs Napoli Stay

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly agreed to a permanent switch to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, a close associate of the Super Eagles star, broke the news on X, revealing that Osimhen has said “yes” to the move and is keen to continue with the Istanbul-based club.

According to Laba:

Napoli have been pleading with Osimhen to stay.

The striker has firmly expressed his desire to leave.

Galatasaray and Napoli are now negotiating the activation of his release clause.

Details shortly…