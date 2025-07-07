BREAKING: Osimhen Agrees Galatasaray Move, Snubs Napoli Stay

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly agreed to a permanent switch to Turkish giants Galatasaray.
Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, a close associate of the Super Eagles star, broke the news on X, revealing that Osimhen has said “yes” to the move and is keen to continue with the Istanbul-based club.
According to Laba:
-
Napoli have been pleading with Osimhen to stay.
-
The striker has firmly expressed his desire to leave.
-
Galatasaray and Napoli are now negotiating the activation of his release clause.
