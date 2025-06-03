BREAKING: COAS Relocates to Benue Over Rising Killings, Orders More Troops Deployed

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has relocated to Makurdi, the Benue State capital, in response to the ongoing killings of innocent villagers by suspected herdsmen and armed militia groups.

The attacks, which have become an almost daily occurrence, have left many people dead, others injured or maimed, and several homes destroyed, forcing many residents to flee their communities.

Worried by the escalating violence, the COAS left Abuja on Tuesday morning for Benue State, accompanied by his Principal Staff Officers and other senior army officials, to assess the situation firsthand.

In response to the crisis, the Army Chief has ordered the deployment of additional troops to the state to confront the militia and armed groups terrorizing residents.

While in Benue, the COAS is expected to hold strategic meetings with field and unit commanders to review current operations and chart a way forward aimed at ending the bloodshed. He will also visit troops at their operational bases to boost their morale and reassure them of the army’s full support.

General Lagbaja is also scheduled to visit affected villages, interact with victims, and assure residents of the military’s commitment to protecting their lives and property.

According to report, the Army Chief deeply disturbed by the worsening violence may introduce strategic changes, including the redeployment of some commanders, to strengthen operations in the state. These changes are expected to take place soon and are aimed at ending the crisis within days.

The COAS is also expected to personally lead troops in operations while in Benue and will remain in the state for a few days before returning to Abuja.

This is not the first time General Lagbaja has relocated due to rising insecurity. He recently moved to Borno State following a resurgence in terrorist attacks. His direct involvement in leading operations in Borno significantly reduced the frequency of attacks, as troops intensified clearance operations against insurgents.

The attacks in Benue, widely described as ethnic cleansing, have alarmed many. Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have been targeting villages using firearms and machetes, leaving a trail of death and destruction.