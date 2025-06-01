BREAKING: Civilians and NGO Staff Killed in Boko Haram Ambush on Borno-Adamawa Highway

Reliable information indicates that at approximately 2:35 PM on Sunday, Boko Haram terrorists ambushed a convoy of commuters traveling along the road connecting Madagali, Mubi, Uba, Michika, and Yola.

Security source informed The News Chronicle via Phone that the convoy, which included both military personnel and civilians, came under heavy attack.

Several innocent civilians were killed during the ambush, including a staff member of a non-governmental organization (NGO). Many others sustained injuries during the exchange of gunfire.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at Gwoza General Hospital, while the bodies of the deceased have been transported to Maiduguri.

Details later