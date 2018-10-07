BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar wins PDP’s Presidential ticket

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has clichéd the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential ticket for next year’s general election.

Atiku polled 1532 votes to come top at the ongoing convention of the party in Portharcout.

He beat Aminu Tambuwal who came second with a total number of 693 votes to win the ticket.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who polled 317 votes, to win the ticket, came third while Dr Musa Kwankwaso scored 158 votes.

Gombe State Governor, Dr Ibrahim Dankwanbo scored 111 votes.

Former Kaduna State Governor, Almed Markafi polled 74 votes while Taminu Turaki and former Senate President, David Mark scored 65 and 35 votes respectively.

Source: Daily Trust