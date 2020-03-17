Breaking: 30 year old Nigerian tested positive for Coronavirus

A third case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has been confirmed in Lagos, the Lagos state Ministry of Health has disclosed in its twitter handle.

According to the tweet, the new case is independent of the index case and is that of a 30 year old Nigerian who had returned from the UK on 13th March. It added that she isolated herself and tested positive.

The patient is said to be receiving care at the Mainland General Hospital Yaba Lagos.

This is emerging a day after the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olarunimbe Mamora, announced that there is no new case of Coronavirus in the past one week.

Before now, there had been two reported cases. the 44 year old Italian and a Nigerian, both of whom have been given a clean bill of health.