Boxing Day: City Held, Chelsea Stunned by Fulham in London

Manchester City were held by Everton at the Etihad Stadium during English Premier League matchday 18, while Chelsea lost to Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City’s poor run continued as they managed only one win and two draws in their last 13 games across all competitions. Bernardo Silva, assisted by Doku, gave City the lead in the 14th minute. However, Everton equalized later in the first half to make it 1-1.

Despite City’s efforts in the second half to avoid further embarrassment, the Citizens could not break through Everton’s defense to overturn the game.

Chelsea were beaten 2-1 by their London neighbors Fulham at Stamford Bridge. Although Cole Palmer put Chelsea ahead in the first half, Fulham scored two late goals in the 88th and 90+5th minutes, leaving Chelsea deeply disappointed after the match.

League leaders Liverpool could establish a 7-point lead over Chelsea if they win their game against Leicester City this evening.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...