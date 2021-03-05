Borno Sets for Low-cost Social Houses  

Affordable houses in Borno State will soon lift the standard of living of the ordinary people, and enhance their health.
At completion, the social houses will be available for their owners.
The 125 blocks of 500 housing units are in Yana Yaskuri, Konduga Local Government Area of the state.
Industry watchers say the scheme will meet a very urgent and critical need for housing in the state.
Since 2019, Family Homes Funds that is concerned with social housing programme began the funding and development of over 4,800 houses in the state which has been alarmingly affected by the Boko Haram menace.
Over one million houses in the state have been lost to terror attacks.
Intervening in the state was a very important decision for Family Homes that signed an MoU with the state government in 2019 to build at least 1,700 homes for civil servants on low income and another 3,200 for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
Yana Yaskuri is sitting on 22.5 hectares of land. One of the first positive outcomes of the agreement will be exceptionally affordable for the would-be owners.
With unit costs starting from as low as N1.8 million, and with long term payment plans, the project is an example of the social housing ideal that Family Homes represents.
Currently at 99% completion, the Yanu Yaskuri Affordable Housing Scheme will be handed over to the state on a date to be announced soon.
Managing Director of Family Homes, Femi Adewole, says their mission is to work together to ensure that ‘’fellow Nigerians that are living in very unacceptable conditions can have a home as quickly as possible.’’
It is also providing civil servants with homes loans assistance to ensure that they can afford the purchase of those homes for a figure that is not more than a third of their salary.
Depending on individual circumstances, the tenure of that financing will stretch up to 20 years.
The cost for IDPs will be borne by the state government which will be paid back over an extended period which is up to an average of about 15 years.
Apart from Yana Yaskuri, there are at least six other Family Homes’ projects at different levels in the state.
