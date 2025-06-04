Borno Governor Commends Troops for Eliminating Top ISWAP Commander in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has praised the Nigerian military, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters, and vigilantes for the recent elimination of a top ISWAP commander, Abu Fatima, and two of his associates in Aleru village, Kukawa Local Government Area.

Governor Zulum gave the commendation on Tuesday during a familiarisation visit to several communities in the northern part of the state, particularly in Kukawa LGA.

He said his visit to military formations in Baga, Kukawa, and Cross Kauwa was aimed at encouraging the troops and security volunteers, listening to their concerns, and exploring solutions to the challenges in the area.

The governor recalled that just a few days earlier, the military, in collaboration with the CJTF, hunters, and vigilantes, neutralised a senior ISWAP commander along with two others, describing the operation as a significant achievement in the fight against insurgency.