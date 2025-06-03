Boko Haram a Political Weapon -Kalu Accuses Elite of Sabotaging Tinubu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former Governor of Abia State and current representative of Abia North in the Senate, has raised concerns over growing insecurity in Nigeria.

He alleged that some members of the political elite are supporting Boko Haram in a plot to destabilize President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In an interview on Politics Today on Channels Television on Monday night, Kalu said the recent resurgence of Boko Haram is not just a failure of security agencies, but a politically driven effort to weaken the government.

“The political class is behind Boko Haram. They are using terrorism as a weapon against Tinubu, just like they did with past governments,” Kalu claimed.

He went on to accuse certain politicians, wealthy businessmen, and top civil servants of backing the violence, saying their goal is not only financial but also about gaining control.

“This is a political war. Some of them aren’t after money they’re after power. They want to tear down the system just to take control,” he said.

Kalu believes that insecurity in Nigeria is being deliberately fueled by powerful individuals aiming to hijack political power, not just profit from it.

His remarks came a day after nine passengers were killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Mairari village, Borno State. In response to that attack, the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, condemned it as “inhumane” and urged the military to intensify its efforts to reclaim territory from insurgents.

On the economy, Kalu said Nigeria cannot survive without borrowing from international lenders. While many Nigerians criticize the government for taking loans, he insisted the economy would collapse without external support.

“If we don’t borrow, the economy will collapse. That’s just the truth,” he stated. Kalu explained that every loan or bill passed by the National Assembly goes through proper procedures, adding that he is not a member of the debt review committee.

He also addressed the relationship between the executive and the legislature, pushing back on claims that the National Assembly is simply rubber-stamping decisions from the presidency.

“People expect us to be constantly fighting with the executive, but we’re mature. We know how to handle disagreements behind the scenes. Not everything needs to be in the public eye,” he said.

He gave the example of the tax bill, which he said was properly reviewed, even if the scrutiny wasn’t visible to the public.

Kalu also urged President Tinubu to take bold steps, including firing underperforming ministers and security officials.

“Some of the people working with President Tinubu should be relieved of their duties. I’ve spoken to him privately most of them should go. That’s the truth,” he emphasized.

Despite a cabinet reshuffle in October 2024, where five ministers were removed and ten others reassigned, Kalu said many Nigerians still face hardship due to slow reforms and insecurity affecting farming and economic activities.

“While things are improving at the top level, everyday Nigerians are still suffering,” he said. “It may take another year or two before people feel the real change. The insecurity is still preventing people from going to their farms.”

Kalu ended by calling for unity, maturity in leadership, and a genuine commitment to public service. He stressed that holding office should be about helping the people not pursuing personal ambition.