Body of Missing General Alkali Found in Plateau

The Nigerian Army has recovered the body of the missing Gen. Idris Alkali.

On Wednesday, the Garrison Commander, 3 Division, Nigeria Army, Rukuba, near Jos, Brig. Gen. Umar Mohammed, said the body was found in an abandoned well in Guchwet, Jos South Local Government Area.

General Alkali was the immediate past Chief of Administration of the Nigerian Army.

The retired military officer was declared missing in September after leaving Abuja for Bauchi but did not reach his destination.

Early in October, based on intelligence, soldiers drained a pond in Dura, in Jos, where they found the general’s car and four other vehicles.

Many arrests were made and the District Head of Dura was declared wanted and he gave himself up.