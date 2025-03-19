Bobrisky Announces Permanent Relocation, Says Nigeria is No Longer Home

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, has revealed that he has permanently relocated to a new country, where he feels accepted and respected.

According to him, this new home officially recognizes him as female, something he claims Nigeria never did.

During a TikTok live session, Bobrisky expressed his frustration with Nigerian officials, alleging that some senators and ministers took time out of their duties to bully him. He stated that he has had enough and will only return to Nigeria for brief visits, as he has no intention of living there anymore.

“Nothing will bring me back to Nigeria. If I ever come, it will only be for visits because this country suits me,” he said. “Why would I leave a place where I’m loved and respected to a place where I’ll be bullied? Senators and ministers were discussing me instead of focusing on their jobs. Am I that important?”

Bobrisky also emphasized that in his new country, he is recognized as female on official documents like passports and driver’s licenses, something he believes would never happen in Nigeria.

He concluded by saying he no longer considers Nigeria his home, stating, “I don’t want to be in a place where people are judgmental. Nigeria is never my home anymore. I’m done with you guys.”

Bobrisky’s departure marks a significant shift in his public journey, as he seeks a fresh start in an environment he believes truly appreciates him.