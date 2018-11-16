Bizman Docked for N16.8m Fraud, Another for Internet Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned Valentine Nnadozie and Archangel Global Services Limited before Justice M.B. Idris of the Nyanya High Court, Abuja on a one-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust.

The offence is contrary to section 312 of the Penal Code.

Nnadozie is alleged to have between February and April 2017 defrauded George Seaman of Frame Highway Company Limited in a business deal worth N16.8 million involving the supply of 3,000 tonnes of stone base.

The deal was breached, as Nnadozie despite collecting the money, neither made the supplies, nor made a refund.

Rather than honour the terms of the contract, Nnadozie instead, supplied only 480 tonnes of stone base at N2.4 million. He allegedly “dishonestly converted the sum of N14, 400, 000 to your personal use in violation of the Legal Contract between you and Frame Highway Company Limited”.

He pleaded “not guilty” when the charge was read to him.

Prosecuting counsel, Elizabeth Alabi, thereafter, asked for a date for trial to commence.

Counsel for the defendant, Emeka Okoye, however, brought before the court an application for the bail of his client, arguing that the offence was one that was bailable.

While adjourning to January 21, 2019 for “hearing”, Justice Idris, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N3 million, and a surety in like sum, who must be resident in Abuja.

Similarly, Olugbeje Nelson Adeoye has been arraigned before Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on a 12-count charge bordering on possession of documents containing false information, impersonation and phishing.

The offence is contrary to Section 32(1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention) Act 2005.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Olugbeje Nelson Adeoye, on or about the 25th of May, 2018 at Lagos within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court with intent to defraud had in your possession document showing several e-mail addresses linked to your mobile phone number +234 08168480479 and which e-mail addresses evidenced your having phished and compromised unsuspecting members of the public e-mail addresses and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 32(1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention) Act, 2015.”

Adeoye, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

In view of his plea, the prosecuting counsel, Vera Agboje, asked the court for a trial date and urged the court to remand the accused in prison custody.

However, the defence counsel, Eze Njoku, moved an application for bail on behalf of his client.

Justice Hassan adjourned till November 26, 2018 and remanded the accused in prison custody pending the hearing of his bail application.