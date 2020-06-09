Billionaire Tonimas owner, Enukeme is dead

Renowned businessman and owner of Tonimas Oil, Chief Anthony Enukeme has reportedly passed on Monday.

News of his demise filtered in this morning although TNC is yet to get official confirmation from the family.

Enukeme who is also the traditional ruler of Neni Community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra state, has been ill for a while, sources close to him said.

The billionaire business owner who had last year, celebrated his 76th birthday, will be remembered for his philanthropic gestures which have seen many young people in the community grow from obscurity to greatness.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Oye has described the death of Chief Enukeme as a great loss to the party.

A statement by the APGA National Chairman said the late Enukeme was an active Board of Trustees Member of the Party.

“The news hit me like a ballistic missile. I was dazed, shocked and thrown into a mental fixation. How can he die like that? But no answer came from anywhere. As I write this short tribute my hand is trembling. Tonimas dead?

“A good man has joined the Saints. Since I met him, it has been one good act or another recorded for him. He single-handed built a church in his hometown, Neni, celebrated the annual yam festival for his people, and gave generously to numerous church and philanthropic causes.

“He loved APGA with passion. He attended our last National Convention in Awka where he was elected a BOT member. Oh, Lord, my God! How do we bear this burden of the loss of one of our pillars? Let me wait till the reality sinks before I can do a more befitting tribute. Indeed, APGA has been thrown into deep mourning,” he lamented.