Bill Gates Unveils New-age Toilet That Turns Human Waste to Fertilizer

U.S. billionaire and philanthropist, Bill Gates, on Tuesday, unveiled a futuristic toilet in Beijing, that doesn’t need water or sewers and uses chemicals to turn human waste into fertilizer.

The Microsoft Corporations co-founder, who a day earlier was one of the high-profile guests at a major trade event in Shanghai, also lauded the globalized and free trade systems that made the toilet technology possible.

“I honestly believe trade allows every country to do what it’s best at,” he told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

“So when I talk about components of this toilet being made in China, others in Thailand, others in the United States – you really want to be bringing together all of that IQ so that you’re getting that combination.”