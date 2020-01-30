    Bill Gates Daughter set to wed Nayel Nassar

    Peters Okwudili
    Bill Gates‘ daughter Jennifer Gates has announced her engagement to Egyptian showjumper Nayel Nassar.

    The Microsoft founder’s eldest child shared a photo on her Instagram account Wednesday revealing that Nassar, who helped Egypt qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, had proposed.
    “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,” Gates wrote alongside a photo of the pair sitting on snow.
    She added that she “can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together.”

    Nassar posted an announcement of his own, also on Instagram.

    “I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now,” Nassar wrote. “Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!”

    Gates and Nassar who have been dating since 2017, are both riders of the Paris Panthers, which the former also owns.

