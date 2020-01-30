Bill Gates Daughter set to wed Nayel Nassar

The Microsoft founder’s eldest child shared a photo on her Instagram account Wednesday revealing that Nassar, who helped Egypt qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, had proposed.

“Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,” Gates wrote alongside a photo of the pair sitting on snow.

She added that she “can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together.”