Bill Gates Daughter set to wed Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates‘ daughter Jennifer Gates has announced her engagement to Egyptian showjumper Nayel Nassar.
Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. 💍 AHHH!!!
Nassar posted an announcement of his own, also on Instagram.
“I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now,” Nassar wrote. “Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!”
Gates and Nassar who have been dating since 2017, are both riders of the Paris Panthers, which the former also owns.