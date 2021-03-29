Biafra: Crisis Rocks IYC over Dokubo’s Suspension as Cult War Claims 4 in Anambra

Crisis is currently brewing in Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) over the suspension of an ex-militant leader and a pro-Biafra activist, Asari Dokubo.
The Eastern Zone of IYC announced on Sunday that it has suspended Dokubo, one of the founders of the Ijaw youth group.
This is developing as four persons were allegedly also killed on Sunday in a war between two cult groups. Sources say violence allegedly started on Saturday, in Awka, the Anambra State capital. The killings happened in different parts of the capital city.
What actually transpired and the number of casualties is still confusing. Some sources say four persons were killed. But, the Police in the state is claiming that only two persons lost their lives.
There have been some shootouts in different parts of the state capital since Saturday. One person was allegedly gunned down at the Eke Awka Market axis of the town, while the others were killed in other parts of the capital city, including Ifite village.
One of the victims was seen lying in the pool of his blood in a video which trended on social media. This came a few days after a bloody cult war claimed many lives and property in Okija community, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state. One of the victims in Okija was beheaded by his killers.
Police Public Relation Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident, however, said only two persons were killed. He said the police have taken over the troubled areas to restore normalcy.
In the mean time, the suspension of Dokubo followed his declaration of “Biafra de facto Customary Government”. Also suspended were IYC members who joined Dokubo in the putative Biafra government.
Okrika Clan IYC Chairman, Festus Dango, moved the motion for the suspension at the zonal elective congress of the IYC. Dango said Dokubo failed to consult before announcing his Biafra contraption.
He also revealed that Dokubo has been trying to lure other IYC members to join his Biafra adventure, adding that Biafra is a “non-existent sovereign state within Ijaw territories.”
The IYC may still give Dokubo a greater punishment based on the report of a six-man disciplinary committee also set up at the meeting.
The committee is headed by Ransom Opuiyo. It will further investigate the allegations against Dokubo and others.
IYC was founded by Dokubo and other prominent Ijaw youths in 1998 as a human rights movement to fight for Ijaw interests. From 2001 to 2004, Dokubo headed the group. He left to set up the militant Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force.
Remember me