Beyoncé Says Blue Ivy Is a ‘Cultural Icon’ in Legal Battle Over Trademark

Beyoncé has been entangled in a legal battle with Wendy Morales over trademarking her daughter’s name, “Blue Ivy Carter.”

According to court documents obtained by Blast, Beyonce lists Blue Ivy Carter being a cultural icon as just one of several reasons why she should be granted a trademark for her famous daughter’s name.

However, Morales believes that Beyoncé shouldn’t be allowed to trademark “Blue Ivy” because she has an event planning business of the same name.

According to Morales, “consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world, is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety.”

Beyonce pointed out that the trademark is for Blue Ivy’s full name, Blue Ivy Carter, and not Blue Ivy like Morales’ company.

She also said that ‘the presence of the word “CARTER” ties the commercial impression of BGK’s Mark to the celebrity Blue Ivy Carter rather than Opposer’s regional event planning business.’

The documents noted the event company’s lack of social media presence, referring to it as a ‘small business, with just three regional offices and a handful of employees.’

Beyoncé and JAY-Z first applied for the trademark in 2012. They were denied the application shortly after it was filed. But they haven’t stopped trying to brand their daughter’s name.