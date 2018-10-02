Berom Christian Terrorist Responsible For Disappearance Of Army General – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has accused the “Berom Christian terrorists” of being responsible for the disappearance of an Army General because he was a Muslim who was passing through Berom Territory.

Major General Idris Alkali who was until a few weeks ago, the chief of Administration in the Nigerian Army suddenly disappeared on September 3, 2018 before security agents traced signals from his cell phone to a notorious pond in the Dura-Du District, A Berom Community in Jos, Plateau state.

The general’s car with plate number MUN-670-AA Kwara state was recovered from the bottom of the pond after the security agencies spent one week draining it, even though his body was nowhere to be found, the searchers found his blood stained army T-Shirt with his name tag on it.

MURIC through its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola has insisted that the fact that more than 500 Berom Christian women protested against the search at the pond in order to stop the army from draining it is a strong pointer to the complicity of the whole community.

The Muslim Group adduced to the fact that four other cars were found at the bottom of the pond which means that the spot had been a killing ground for some time.

Islamic organizations, particularly the Jamaat Nasril Islam (JNI) have complained severally in the past about the atrocities being committed by the “Berom Christian terrorists” but the security agencies paid no attention.

They alleged that the Christian terrorists once surrounded hundreds of Muslims who gathered for Id prayer, shot, killed them all and even went as far as roasting the dead bodies and ate them up.

It was further alleged that the Berom Christian terrorists were in the habit of blocking major highways, stopping vehicles and profiling the drivers and passengers.

Those who look like Muslims or Fulanis are dragged out and slaughtered on the spot, with their bodies usually dumped in the notorious pond.

They are appealing to the Chief of Army Staff, General Buratai, to leave no stone unturned in finding General Alkali (rtd) dead or alive.

Stating the fact that the disappearance of the retired general is a daring assault on the Nigerian Army, the group wants the culprits identified, apprehended and duely punished according to the laws of the land.

Aside unraveling the circumstance leading to the disappearance of General Alkali, the group says is also interested in knowing the identities of the owners of the four cars found along with the general’s car.

This is based on suspicions that they were all Muslims driving through Berom territory before they were profiled, murdered and dumped in the pond, perhaps their bodies and that of the general were buried elsewhere to ensure that they are never found.

“This one is organized killing by Christian terrorists. We strongly suspect that the killings are carried out with the connivance of certain elements in official circles within the state.

“As a parting shot, we charge the Inspector General of Police to release police dogs for a special search of the community. It will definitely require a combined team of the army, navy and the police with sniffer dogs for the operation to be successful.

“We have no iota of doubt that Berom land is full of shallow graves where hundreds of Muslim bodies have been dumped. The search should now shift from looking for the retired general alone. It must be comprehensive. Berom community lies on dead bodies of Muslims and their blood cries out for justice”, they said.