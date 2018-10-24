Before getting into a Relationship

Before you get into a romantic relationship with someone, before you begin the long journey of romance, intimacy and bonding, consider some of the points below. They would help you build a healthier relationship.

Know yourself.

Yes! Many people spend their entire life not knowing who they really are. This is your first priority. You can’t realistically set goals, have successful relationships if you don’t know who you are or what you want. Not knowing yourself will lead to confusion and wasting much time in hit and miss situations. Knowing who you are will give you direction in life. We tend to underestimate the importance of knowing ourselves. Many of us go through each day reacting to events and just getting by rather than making conscious choices based on who we are and what we want. Be aware of your strengths, weaknesses, likes and dislikes; observe your moods, reactions and responses to what is happening around you. Become aware of how these moods and emotions affect your state of mind; examine how you interact with others and observe how your environment affects you

Love yourself! It’s as simple as that.

If you do this, you’ll be more attractive. Respect yourself, heal, appreciate everything about yourself, and treat yourself right. This helps to build your self-esteem. If you can’t do this for yourself then you can’t love somebody else right. If you lack self-love then you will view your relationship negatively and sometimes your low self-esteem will make you underestimate your partners love. Lack of self-love can also make you enter into negative relationships too because you tend to select partners who don’t treat themselves well.

Do not make Assumptions, define your relationships.

Find out where you stand, find out your status. Most people are unsure about where they stand in the lives of the people they love, yet, they stay silent for some no good reason. Talk to your love interest and find out if they feel the same way about you. If they don’t feel the same about you and are not willing to date you, you should move on. Knowing where you stand in relationships save you from suffering heartache and also saves you a lot of time and energy.

Know what you are looking for.

Without a clear knowledge of the kind of partner you want, you will end up going in and out of several relationships and this is unnecessary. Know the kind of person you want to be with, outline his/her traits, make a list of likes and turn offs if you wish. This way it will be easier for you to identify the kind of person you’ll like when you eventually meet.

Check your attitude. You may have a really disturbing attitude that tends to scare people off and the worst part is that you may not be aware of this. Engage your close friends or family to tell you have any bad habit or attitude that needs changing. Generally, try not to be rude and arrogant; it’s not an attractive trait. Be nice, be courteous, and stay humble.

Pray.

This is the most important. Pray about the people that cross your part. Learn from the lessons and pray that God will help you admits all