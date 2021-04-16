Because I don’t have a boyfriend, I pay boys to sleep with me and give me oral sex – Ghanaian Popular Actress

92 views | Francis Azuka | April 16, 2021
Ghanaian celebrity, Naomi Gold has admitted that whenever she’s in need of intimacy, she pays boys to sleep with her.
Celebritiesbuzz reports that the actress said she chose this path because she is not in an active relationship and so she has no other option to satisfy her sexual urge.
The report said in an interview, Naomi stated that she normally pays these boys for them to give her hot oral sex whenever she feels the need to as she loves that more than the actual sex.
The model clarified that she’s so focused on her career right now that she’s not ready to settle down or engage herself in any serious relationship hence will continue to engage the services of these ashawo boys.
