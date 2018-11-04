Be Ready to Accept Defeat in 2019 – PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari to abide by his undertaking to accept the outcome of the 2019 Presidential election.

The PDP said that the Buhari Campaign Organisation had no other means aside ‘its continued smear campaigns against its presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The undertaking was given by the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to a delegation from the European Union (EU).

The major opposition party who is feeling optimistic about its victory at the 2019 Presidential polls has also called on international bodies to see to the undertaking.

“The Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP averred that the Buahri led administration

that they have failed Nigerians in every way.

The PDP, further advised the Buhari Campaign organization and the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such will be firmly resisted by Nigerians.