Be Ready to Accept Defeat in 2019 – PDP Tells Buhari

The undertaking was given by the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to a delegation from the European Union (EU).
The PDP said that the Buhari Campaign Organisation had no other means aside ‘its continued smear campaigns against its presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP averred that the Buahri led administration “has gone down in history as irredeemably incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economichardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and suicide missions as options.”
The PDP, further advised the Buhari Campaign organization and the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such will be firmly resisted by Nigerians.