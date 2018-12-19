Bayelsa Oil Pollution: Shell Complicit, Ijaw Community Insists

Ikarama, the Ijaw community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State that is frequently soaked in oil pollution, has alleged that officials of the Anglo-Dutch oil and gas major, Shell, operating in Nigeria as Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and its contractors are behind the disturbing oil spills in the area.

The community has been disagreeing with Shell Petroleum Development Company over the cause of the reported oil spills from nearby oil wells. The spill has contaminated the Taylor Creek in Yenagoa, the state capital, and residents of Biseni/JK4 Road say they have been disputing that the spills were caused by oil theft.

Ambrose Osuolo, a community activist has been saying that the people were convinced that some of the spill points were traceable to equipment failure. But Shell has been attributing the cause to sabotage. Not convinced, the community has not been signing what the oil major purports as a joint investigation visit (JIV) report.

Shell operates several oilfields within the Biseni axis of Yenagoa which is said to be notorious for frequent oil spills. Unwilling to yield, the community keeps accusing the staff of the oil major as being instrumental to some oil spills in that axis, claiming that Shell staff and contractors ‘’make money through oil spillages.’’

Paramount Ruler of Ikarama, Chief Herbertson Lamie, is affirming the community’s position on the matter. In a recent interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he said the perception that the people were behind the frequent spills was wrong.

‘’The community had tabled the matter when Robert Petri, the Dutch Ambassador to Nigeria visited us to see firsthand some impacted sites in the area. We have made our position known during a town hall meeting with the ambassador that Shell has totally abdicated its social obligations in Ikarama’’, the paramount ruler said.

He alleged that the oil firm had also devised ways of evading dialogue with the people over issues arising from the oil firm’s extractive activities in the area, saying, ‘’Shell never takes us as a host community. Most times, when we have problems and we write to Shell for audience, Shell will never have audience with us.

‘’When there is a problem and leaders of the community want to tell them the way out of the problem, Shell would rather ignite the problem. But the most disturbing problem we have is oil spillage in Ikarama community. We have oil spillage problem and this problem is ingnited by Shell staff. Shell is mostly the cause of oil spills in Ikarama community.’’

Shell’s Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan, says the oil firm was in the business of producing and selling oil and not spilling it, claiming that the oil firm does not tolerate leaks.

‘’We remain committed to our Goal Zero which means zero leak and zero harm to people and environment. Our staff and contractors are bound by this high standard of environmental performance. Our social investment programmes are designed to benefit our host communities in particular and we implement diverse programmes in scholarship. Also, we engaged in development projects through the Global Memorandum of Understanding and other initiatives within the resources available’’, Odugbesan said.