Bayelsa Court Sentences Police Commissioner to Prison Over Contempt

A High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has sentenced the State Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, to prison for failing to comply with a 2016 court ruling favoring nine families from the Yenizue-gene community in a land dispute.

The land, currently used as the base for Operation Doo-Akpo, was ruled to belong to the families by both the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

Despite this, the police have continued occupying the property without consent, leading to committal proceedings initiated in 2022.

The court presided over by Justice R. Ajuwa, issued the sentencing on December 27, 2024, urging the Inspector General of Police to ensure compliance.

Representatives of the families have called for justice while maintaining their commitment to peace.

The Bayelsa Police Command claims to be unaware of the ruling.

