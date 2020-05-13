Bauchi records three COVID-19 deaths, discharges 17 patients

The Situation Room Update of the COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center in the Bauchi State Ministry of Health has confirmed the death of three patients from Coronavirus complications.

The report made available to journalists on Wednesday, showed that 17 patients have been discharged after they tested positive twice for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 23.

According to the update, the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 190 after eight new cases were recorded on Tuesday, while the active cases are 164.

The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed had on Sunday, 10th of May, 2020, declared a total lockdown of three local government areas of Giade, Katagum and Zaki for ten days to monitor the situation which will determine the next line of action to be taken.