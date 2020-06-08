Bauchi governor vows to eradicate rape, violence against women

Gov. Abdulkadir Mohammed has reiterated the readiness of his administration to initiate policies towards ensuring the total eradication of violence and rape against women and girl child in the state and tasked citizens to key into the fight against the ugly act to ensure that it was totally eradicated in the society.

The Governor disclosed this when he received members of the Northern Youth Alliance for Peace and Development, who paid him an advocacy visit at the Government House Bauchi.

“I want to commend your sense of commitment and sacrifice as well as your advocacy to be in the forefront of creating awareness on the need for all of us to know the dangers associated with rape and violence against women and girls in the society.

“Rape has no gender or colour and should therefore not be accepted. It is not only for your organisation, but it is also for all to join hands in the protection of the rights of women especially the girl child who are the most vulnerable,” he said

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House Bauchi, Dr Ladan Salihu, the Governor commended the organisation for embarking on such campaign, assuring of government’s support in that direction.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Babayo Liman, explained that the group has keyed into the campaign against rape and violence against women and girls to compliment the efforts of the United Nations, Nigerian Government and the Bauchi state government in tackling the menace.

According to him, the group embarked on the rally in the ancient city of Bauchi to support the laudable initiatives of critical stakeholders who are working against sexual violence and harassment, child abuse, forced marriage, human trafficking among others.

He urged the government to use its powers to stop the ugly act in the state by ensuring that the perpetrators of such acts do not go unpunished.

Babayo said since the coming of the administration of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the issue of rape has drastically reduced in the state, adding that the state should continue to intensify efforts in protecting the rights of women and girls in the state.