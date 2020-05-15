Bauchi discharges 11 Coronavirus patients from Isolation

No fewer than 11 Coronavirus patients have been discharged from the Isolation wards of the Federal Medical Center, Azare in Bauchi state.

The Chairman of the Rapid Response Team on COVID 19, Dr Auwalu Saminu Jibrin who disclosed this in Bauchi, said that the first set of patients comprising of ten adults and one child have fulfilled both the clinical and laboratory criteria for discharge as their recent tests results returned negative.

“The patients will be followed up for a stipulated period as required after their discharge. I am encouraging members of the public who have symptoms of COVID-19, such as cough, fever and shortness of breath to come to the hospital and get tested.

“I want to assure that those who test positive will receive prompt treatment at any of the isolation wards because a positive result is not a death sentence. I am also appealing to members of the public to give correct information to healthcare personnel when they come to the hospital to seek medical care.

“Information on travel history (travelling abroad/very high-risk area) or contact with a confirmed case should be disclosed, so that further tests can be done for the safety and wellbeing of all. Misinformation or withholding information regarding an epidemic can make the epidemic spread further,” he said.

The Management appealed to members of the general public to partner with the Hospital in its efforts towards continuous improvement in healthcare delivery.