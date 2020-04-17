Bauchi APC constitutes committee on reconciliation

Ahead of 2023, the Bauchi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a committee to reconcile aggrieved members across the state.

Addressing Journalists on Thursday at the party’s secretariat, the Chairman of the committee, Hon Baba Abubakar Suleiman explained that the committee was set up on April 1st this year to resolve the internal crisis in the party and strengthen it ahead of 2023 election.

According to him, the terms of reference of the committee are to make an in-depth analysis of the remote and immediate causes of the problems that led to the internal party conflicts before, during and after elections.

Others he said, are to ensure that all party members who were aggrieved and left the party are made to return as well as recommending ways or solutions that will promote sustainable peace and stability for the party.

“In the same vein, the state chapter of the party has directed all local government chairmen of the party to follow suit by constituting the reconciliation committee down to the ward level to reconcile all aggrieved members of APC in all the party hierarchy.

“So far, some notable individuals and groups within the APC met and had fruitful discussions for reconciliation. The committee will continue to reach out to all aggrieved members of this great party in the state until genuine reconciliation is attained”, he concluded.