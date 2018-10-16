Battle of supremacy: Chief Eze accuses Wike, Abe of ploy to destroy Rivers APC

A chieftain of the APC in Rivers State, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has

lashed at the recent judicial attempt aimed at denying the All

Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State the opportunity of strongly

contending with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019. He also

lampooned the bashing of Pastor Tonye Cole, the Flag-bearer of APC in

next year’s general elections attributing the action to an alliance

between the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and the Senator

representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District of the State, Senator

Magnus Abe.

Chief Eze who drew the correlation in a statement issued in Port

Harcourt, affirmed that the plot was woven by the duo to weaken APC in

the state, ensure it has no candidate to fly its governorship flag next

year and secure an effortless victory for Wike to continue as governor

of the state.

“Sadly, Wike found solace in the political misfortune of Senator Magnus

Abe whose political blunder have placed him in quagmire and awkward

situation to be used as a destructive tool to achieve what is happening

in Rivers State today”, he noted.

Chief Eze, who noted that the plot became more pronounced, important and

a do-or-die project for the duo immediately Governor Wike’s scheme to

become the vice presidential candidate of the PDP failed with the

failure of the Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, to clinch

the presidential ticket of the party then the plot for easy clinching of

a second term for Wike and to pass the baton on to Magnus Abe in 2023

becomes deadly and imperative. According to him, this has resulted to

the desperation by the duo and their aides that conjure all sort of

funny falsehoods in order to ruin the person and personality of a

respected and renowned figure like Pastor Tonye Cole who is believed to

be the anointed next Governor of Rivers State come 2019.

However, Eze noted that the plot would run into the rocks as the coming

of Tonye Cole is to rescue Rivers State from the PDP-led government.

The party chieftain also condemned the alleged unruly protest by some

persons identified as supporters of Senator Abe last weekend at the

national secretariat of the party in Abuja, during which the campaign

billboards of President Muhammadu Buhari and that of the party’s

National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, were vandalised by the

protesters.