Battle of supremacy: Chief Eze accuses Wike, Abe of ploy to destroy Rivers APC

A chieftain of the APC in Rivers State, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has
lashed at the recent judicial attempt aimed at denying the All
Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State the opportunity of strongly
contending with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019. He also
lampooned the bashing of Pastor Tonye Cole, the Flag-bearer of APC in
next year’s general elections attributing the action to an alliance
between the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and the Senator
representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District of the State, Senator
Magnus Abe.
Chief Eze who drew the correlation in a statement issued in Port
Harcourt, affirmed that the plot was woven by the duo to weaken APC in
the state, ensure it has no candidate to fly its governorship flag next
year and secure an effortless victory for Wike to continue as governor
of the state.
“Sadly, Wike found solace in the political misfortune of Senator Magnus
Abe whose political blunder have placed him in quagmire and awkward
situation to be used as a destructive tool to achieve what is happening
in Rivers State today”, he noted.
Chief Eze, who noted that the plot became more pronounced, important and
a do-or-die project for the duo immediately Governor Wike’s scheme to
become the vice presidential candidate of the PDP failed with the
failure of the Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, to clinch
the presidential ticket of the party then the plot for easy clinching of
a second term for Wike and to pass the baton on to Magnus Abe in 2023
becomes deadly and imperative. According to him, this has resulted to
the desperation by the duo and their aides that conjure all sort of
funny falsehoods in order to ruin the person and personality of a
respected and renowned figure like Pastor Tonye Cole who is believed to
be the anointed next Governor of Rivers State come 2019.
However, Eze noted that the plot would run into the rocks as the coming
of Tonye Cole is to rescue Rivers State from the PDP-led government.
The party chieftain also condemned the alleged unruly protest by some
persons identified as supporters of Senator Abe last weekend at the
national secretariat of the party in Abuja, during which the campaign
billboards of President Muhammadu Buhari and that of the party’s
National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, were vandalised by the
protesters.
Battle of supremacy: Chief Eze accuses Wike, Abe of ploy to destroy Rivers APC
A chieftain of the APC in Rivers State, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has