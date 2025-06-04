Barcelona Secure Joan García Transfer as Real Madrid, PSG Battle for Franco Mastantuono

Barcelona, Spain – Joan García is set to become the new goalkeeper for FC Barcelona, following an agreement with Espanyol for the payment of his €25 million release clause.

According to sources familiar with the matter, formal steps to complete the transfer will be initiated next week.

García has reportedly accepted a five-year contract proposal from Barcelona, with final paperwork and medical assessments expected to be finalized shortly. The move marks a significant addition to Barcelona’s squad as they look to reinforce their goalkeeping department ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, a transfer battle is underway between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono.

Despite PSG being in advanced talks and maintaining a leading position for weeks, negotiations have yet to be concluded.

Sources indicate that Real Madrid have re-entered discussions in recent days, with timing set to play a crucial role in the outcome of the deal.

Mastantuono’s current release clause stands at $45 million, and both clubs are expected to intensify efforts to secure the highly-rated 16-year-old talent.

The situation remains fluid as both European giants look to strengthen their squads during the summer transfer window.