Barcelona identifies 26-year-old Lyon star as Suarez’s replacement

Barcelona is set to sign Lyon captain, Memphis Depay, as a striker, Luis Suarez’s replacement at Camp Nou.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Depay, 26, tops Barcelona’s list of players that will replace Suarez when the former Liverpool hitman eventually leaves the Camp Nou.

Barcelona is now expected to pay Lyon around €20 million for Depay, given he is in the final year of his contract with the French Ligue 1 club.

Suarez’s future at Barcelona is unclear, following the club’s 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2019/20 Champions League last month.

Barcelona had put Suarez up for sale with some other senior players.

Suárez, 33, still has a year left in his current contract with the Catalan club, but he is not in new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman’s plans for next season.

The Uruguay international has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus and Ajax respectively in the past few days.

Meanwhile, speaking about the possibility of him leaving Lyon this summer, Depay said last month: “I don’t see the future, I don’t know if I will do the full season here. I have been here for four years, and I became a captain.

“After you have to look at your career, there is no Champions League. At the moment I don’t know.”