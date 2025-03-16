Barcelona Defender Alejandro Eyes More Goals And Champions League Success

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde has set his sights on scoring more goals, citing it as a personal objective.



The talented young defender emphasized the importance of not only creating scoring opportunities but also finding the back of the net himself. “I want to score more goals, this is a personal goal for me,” Balde stated.

As Barcelona prepares for the Champions League quarterfinals, Balde expressed confidence in his team’s ability to overcome any opponent. While acknowledging that the match against Dortmund in Germany was particularly tough, Balde noted that Barcelona will approach the game without fear. “It will be a complicated game—they have a great young team—but we will go without fear,” he said.

Balde’s optimism is rooted in Barcelona’s impressive performance in the tournament thus far. “If we’ve reached this stage of the tournament, it means we have an opportunity, and we can play a great Champions League,” he observed. The possibility of a Clásico showdown with Real Madrid in the Champions League final has also piqued Balde’s interest. “It would be an incredible final, something that hasn’t happened before,” he exclaimed.

In addition to his thoughts on the Champions League, Balde weighed in on the controversy surrounding Julián Álvarez’s penalty kick. Álvarez slipped and hit the ball with his other foot, sparking debate about the rules. Balde acknowledged that the rule may seem unusual to some, but emphasized that it must be followed.

As the season heats up, Balde remains focused on improving his game and contributing to Barcelona’s success. “I can score more goals,” he reiterated.