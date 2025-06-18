Barcelona Announce the Signing of Joan Garcia from Espanyol

FC Barcelona has announced the signing of Joan Garcia from Espanyol on a six-year contract.

“FC Barcelona activated the release clause of player Joan Garcia. The cost of the clause was 25 million euros plus CPI.

This Friday, the player will sign a contract with the club for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2031, in a private ceremony at FC Barcelona’s offices.”

The 24-year-old began his youth career in his hometown with Sallent, where he played for four years before moving to Manresa. He spent two years at the club, then moved to Espanyol in 2021, where he established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper following Oier Olazabal’s departure in 2022.

At the international level, Garcia represented Spain at U17, U18, U19, and U21 levels. In July 2024, he was selected for Spain’s under-23 squad for the 2024 Summer Olympics. He and the Spanish team went on to win the Olympic gold medal in the men’s football event.