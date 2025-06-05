Bandits Kill Farmers, Steal Cattle in Katsina Community Despite Peace Deal

Several farmers have been killed in Nasarawar Dan Garu, a community in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, following an attack by armed bandits.

According to Bakatsine on Thursday Morning, the attackers also stole cattle that the farmers used for agricultural work on Wednesday.

This violent incident comes just a few months after local leaders negotiated a peace agreement with the bandits, raising concerns about the effectiveness and durability of such deals.

Residents are calling on the government and security agencies to take urgent action to protect communities and restore peace in the area