Bandit Leader Demands N50 Million from Zamfara Villagers to Allow Farming

Bello Turji, a notorious bandit leader, is reportedly demanding N50 million from residents in parts of Zamfara State before they are allowed to farm this season on Monday.

According to local sources, the demand affects people living in Tsalaken Gulbi in Fakai village, located in Shinkafi Local Government Area, stretching up to Qaya near the Niger Republic border.

Turji is said to have issued a warning that residents will not be allowed to access their farmlands unless the money is paid.

This demand has sparked fear and tension among the affected communities, who rely heavily on farming for survival.

Local leaders and residents are calling on the government and security agencies to intervene and ensure their safety.