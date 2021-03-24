“Baby do you want to eat before eating or do you want to eat after eating,” man dreams of marrying DJ Cuppy

A Nigerian man with Twitter username @DavidoBigstar has revealed that he has the intention of marrying popular Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy.
DJ Cuppy, whose real name is Florence Otedola, daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola had in a Twitter post, shared a picture of her holding Amala with two plates of soup in front of her. Cuppy caption the post “My Twitter pipu ṣe ebi n pa e?”
Reacting to the post, some of her fans had different things to say. One feedback that stood out was that of Bigstar Davido. He wrote “I dream of the day you will balance like this on the dining table and ask me, “baby do you want to eat before eating or do you want to eat after eating”.
